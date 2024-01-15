KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio City Council votes to censure Councilman Marc Whyte following December arrest for Suspicion of DWI

By Don Morgan
January 15, 2024 7:21AM CST
San Antonio Police Department – Body camera footage of City Councilman Marc Whyte arrest (December 29, 2023)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Council has voted to censure District 10 Councilman Marc Whyte.

The move comes after the Councilman was arrested for suspicion of driving while intoxicated last month.

The arrest happened December 29. Whyte had reportedly been out with some city council colleagues. He was stopped by a San Antonio Police Officer on the North side.

There’s body-cam footage of the stop.

During a special city council meeting Sunday, Whyte took responsibility for his arrest and apologized, then told his fellow council members to not feel guilty about their vote to censure him.

He called the vote a “symbolic resolution” that he agreed with.

Whyte had been removed from his committee assugnments by Mayor Ron Nirenberg Thursday.

Whyte said that he will continue to fight for community members in his district.

