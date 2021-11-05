San Antonio City Council votes to expand child care subsidy program for service and hospitality workers

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Council members have voted to approve a grant that expands the city’s child care subsidy program.
The 55 million dollar grant from Workforce Solutions Alamo will assist those who work in the service and hospitality industries.
According to the city’s Human Services Department, the program could provide a year of free child care to qualifying workers in restaurants, hotels, and entertainment.
In order to be eligible families must have at least one parent working in specific service industries.
Those include food services, retail trade, accommodation, recreation, arts and entertainment.
There are also guidelines involving a minimum number of hours worked, income requirements and legal citizenship or immigration status.
More than five-thousand families and children in San Antonio and the surrounding area could receive help from the program.
Further explanation on the guidelines and the application can be found online.