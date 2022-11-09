San Antonio City Councilman admits being in car crash, says he does not remember it

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry is making his first response after a hit-and-run crash on Sunday.

KSAT-TV reports Perry has admitted to being involved in the crash as of Wednesday, but he also says he does not remember being in it.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg is on record saying that if the police report on the incident is true, Perry should step down.

Police say the crash happened Sunday night at Redland Road and Jones Maltsberger Road. The report shows a black Jeep Wrangler hit another vehicle at a light and caused significant damage. When the Jeep did not stop, a witness followed it and told the driver where it went.

Officers later checked the location and they say they found Perry lying in his backyard smelling of alcohol with a cut on his head.

This is a developing story and we will pass along more details when possible.