San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry releases statement on weekend hit and run crash

Photo-Clayton Perry Facebook Page

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — He admits to being in a crash but says he doesn’t remember it.

San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry has released a statement regarding an alleged incident that took place Sunday night.

He’s reported to have crashed his Jeep into another vehicle on Redland Road and didn’t stop.

A witness followed the Jeep and described Perry to police, who found the Councilman in his back yard, injured and smelling of alcohol.

Perry released a statement to media outlets Wednesday afternoon that reads:

“I was in a car crash on Sunday. I clearly hit my head and don’t really remember it. The next morning, I went to the doctor and spent a day and a half at BAMC for observation. I’m very sorry for the hassle this is causing everyone and I’m fully cooperating with everyone to resolve it properly.”

Meanwhile, Perry was absent from Wednesday’s City Council B-session.

After KSAT-12 broke the story earlier this week, Mayor Ron Nirenberg released a statement calling for Perry to resign, if the allegations are true.

Perry hasn’t been arrested but was cited for not stopping after crashing into the other vehicle.