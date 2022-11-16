San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry will not receive a paycheck during leave of absence

Photo-Clayton Perry Facebook Page

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry says he will not receive a paycheck while he takes a leave of absence.

Earlier this week, Perry, who was involved in a hit and run crash November 6, asked his city council colleagues to grant him time to take what he calls a “sabbatical” in order to take care of personal issues.

The request was granted and now work begins to find a temporary replacement to carry on the duties of the District 10 councilman.

Initial reports indicted that Perry would still be paid while he is away but his office released a statement Tuesday saying he would decline his pay.

His replacement will however receive a paycheck while covering Perry’s responsibilities.

City council members are paid an annual salary of just over $45,000 a year.

Perry didn’t indicate exactly how long his sabbatical would last.

Along with the investigation into the hit and run, in which only Perry was injured, the San Antonio Police Department will file a DWI charge with the Bexar County DA’s office.

Perry called in to the Trey Ware Show on KTSA Tuesday morning to apologize for his actions and to say he was working with professionals to make sure a similar incident wouldn’t happen again.