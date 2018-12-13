San Antonio city councilman Shaw stepping down

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — After a year and a half on City Council, William “Cruz” Shaw is stepping down.

Shaw, who represents the east side of San Antonio says he has accepted an associate judge appointment. He’ll be working in juvenile justice with the 436th Judicial District Court.

“It has been an honor and privilege to serve the people of District 2 and collaborate with the staff at the City of San Antonio,” said Councilman Shaw. “I am grateful for this opportunity to work with the youth in San Antonio who have found their way into the criminal justice system. I want to make clear to the people in District 2 that there will be no interruption in services and council staff will continue to address all constituent concerns.”

Shaw submitted his resignation letter to the City Clerk Thursday. He writes that the lessons and skills he’s learned while serving District 2 will serve him very well in his new position.

“Cruz is a no-nonsense leader who will be missed at City Hall,” San Antonio mayor Ron Nirenberg said in a statement. “His quick wit and incisive analysis of the issues have been a tremendous asset. He has done a great job representing District 2 and the city as a whole. I have no doubt that he will be a great judge and I wish him the best.”

Shaw’s last day on City Council will be Monday, January 7th.