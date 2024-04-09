San Antonio City Councilman Manny Palaez announces he is running for Mayor

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Another San Antonio City Councilmember has announced he is running for Mayor in 2025.

Manny Palaez, who represents District 8 on the Northwest side, sent out a press release and video Tuesday morning to announce his candidacy.

“It is time that we dream big and put that potential to work. It is time that we achieve the success that is rightfully ours. Mine is a vision of a city that does not shy away from hard work or bold goals but instead runs towards them with optimism and the confidence of knowing that San Antonio is bigger than the challenges we face and that those things that make us unique are what make us strong.”

The 50-year-old Palaez has been serving on city council for 8 years, when he won the seat previously held by current Mayor Ron Nirenberg.

District 9 City Councilman John Courage announced he is running for Mayor back in January.