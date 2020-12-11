San Antonio city councilman recommends another curfew to fight the pandemic
City Councilman John Courage/KTSA Photo-Elizabeth Ruiz
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – As the number of new COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations continue to rise, San Antonio City Councilman John Courage recommended imposing an 11 pm curfew every night to keep people from congregating.
“I would imagine that we all agree that probably about 90 percent of the people who live in the city of San Antonio are in their home by 10 o’clock just about every night,” said Courage.
The North Side councilman told his colleagues during an informal discussion at Thursday’s city council meeting that it’s a small percentage of mostly younger people who congregate late at night.
“If we can have people not congregate at a lot of these so-called restaurants, which are nothing more than bars that are trying to say, ‘well we serve food, too,’ we may be able to help reduce some of that continuing rate of growth,” said Courage.
Mayor Ron Nirenberg and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff imposed a 10 pm curfew for social gatherings during the Thanksgiving holidays that prompted protests and rallies. Opponents of the curfew argued that it was unconstitutional and infringed on individual rights.
Courage said Thursday that the curfew is not meant “to deny anybody their freedom. It’s to protect the lives of the people in San Antonio.”
When asked whether he would implement another curfew, Nirenberg said,”I don’t anticipate another curfew because we don’t have that targeted opportunity again, but we’ll make decisions as they come with regard to the public health guidance that we receive.”
San Antonio Metro health reported 1, 174 new coronavirus cases Thursday bringing the total since the pandemic began to 91, 394. There were six more deaths bringing the count to 1, 412. A total of 658 individuals are fighting the virus in local hospitals, with 115 on ventilators and 214 in ICU. Ten percent of staffed hospital beds are available.