San Antonio City Councilman tests positive for COVID-19
Photo-Clayton Perry Facebook Page
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry has tested positive for COVID- 19.
A statement from the Northeast Side councilman’s office says it’s unknown where Perry contracted the virus, but he has notified everyone he has recently been in contact with and is following health authority guidelines.
“At this time, we are asking for everyone to send positive thoughts his way for a speedy recovery,” his office said.
The District 10 team will operate as usual.