      Weather Alert

San Antonio City Councilman tests positive for COVID-19

Elizabeth Ruiz
Feb 2, 2021 @ 4:25pm
Photo-Clayton Perry Facebook Page

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News)- San Antonio City Councilman Clayton Perry has tested positive for COVID- 19.

A statement from the Northeast Side councilman’s office says it’s unknown where Perry contracted the virus, but he has notified everyone he has recently been in contact with and is following health authority guidelines. 

“At this time, we are asking for everyone to send positive thoughts his way for a speedy recovery,” his office said. 

The District 10 team will operate as usual. 

TAGS
Clayton Perry Coronavirus COVID-19
Popular Posts
Austin police identify two doctors found dead in apparent murder-suicide at pediatrician's office
La Cantera-area murder victim reportedly related to Beyoncé
San Antonio police kill gunman outside South Park Mall
Blizzard to bury Northeast in feet of snow
Two men engage in a gunfight outside a San Antonio sports bar