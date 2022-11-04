San Antonio City Councilman to face “No Confidence” and censure vote

Photo: San Antonio City Council District 1 Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio City Council will vote on whether or not to censure one of its own next week.

District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo has been feeling some heat since an angry exchange with fellow council member Ana Sandoval in September.

Bravo reportedly confronted Sandoval after she is said to have changed her mind about supporting a proposal by Bravo on how to spend more than 40 million dollars in unexpected money that came from CPS Energy.

City Hall wanted to give the money back to CPS customers but Bravo wanted to use it for other energy related programs.

When Bravo learned that Sandoval had a proposal of her own and wasn’t going to support his, he is said to have approached Sandoval and began berating her.

The couple had been involved in a romantic relationship in the past and during the altercation Bravo brought up some personal matters and Sandoval began crying.

Bravo’s anger rolled into a council meeting later that day and at one point the City Attorney told Bravo his comments were out of line.

As a result, Bravo was suspended from committee assignments by Mayor Nirenberg.

KSAT-12 is reporting that city council will vote on whether or not to censure Bravo and issue a no confidence vote. That decision will be made November 10. Council is not able to remove a fellow council member.

Bravo’s term expires in May.