San Antonio City Councilman’s outburst may lead to action by Mayor Nirenberg

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Mayor Ron Nirenberg is reportedly expected to take some sort of action today about a city councilman’s outburst last week.

There are reports that District 1 Councilman Mario Bravo got into a confrontation with District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval before the city budget vote last Thursday, and things turned personal.

Bravo was said to be upset over Sandoval’s decision not to support his plan to spend unexpected CPS Energy revenues on climate-related projects. He had wanted 75 million dollars in CPS surplus funds to go to a weatherization plan.

The Council members had been in a romantic relationship in the past and Sandoval was reported to be in tears after the confrontation.

She abstained from the vote on the CPS issue and council instead approved a plan to use the surplus to give CPS customers a credit on future electric bills.

Bravo released the following statement:

“Councilwoman Sandoval’s team promised to be the 6th vote on a major climate policy issue that we both share a deep commitment to. When she broke her promise at the last hour. I lost my cool and said things that I regret. While I struggle to understand why she compromised her principles in last week’s vote, I remain committed to working professionally with all of my council colleagues to advance policies that benefit our city.”

Bravo posted about the incident on social media late Thursday, writing that he apologizes to Sandoval, his council colleagues and the residents in his district.