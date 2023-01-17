San Antonio City Councilwoman Ana Sandoval resigns, wants to spend more time with her newborn child

Photo: san Antonio City Council District 7 Facebook

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A member of the San Antonio City Council says she is stepping down.

District 7 Councilwoman Ana Sandoval released a letter and a video to her constituents to announce her decision.

In the release, she states that as a new mother she feels she can’t meet the needs of the community and her family, and has decided she needs to put her family first.

Sandoval’s term was to run through May but for now, a replacement has to be found.

Anyone wishing to apply for the District 7 seat has until 5 P.M., February 17 to submit an application to be on the ballot at San Antonio City Hall.

You can read Sandoval’s statement here: