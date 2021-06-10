San Antonio city councilwoman lines up new job with A&M-San Antonio

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Soon to be former San Antonio Councilwoman Rebecca Viagran was named as director of workforce development and community partnerships at Texas A&M University-San Antonio today.
Viagran will be the inaugural director for the new department and the university said her appointment part of a plan to create guided pathways to address regional workforce needs and to develop related partnerships within Texas and around the nation.
“Since its creation more than a decade ago, A&M-San Antonio has been at the forefront of creating opportunities that impact the socioeconomic vitality of our region and south Bexar County,” said Dr. Cynthia Teniente-Matson, president of A&M-San Antonio. “Rebecca brings to this role an impressive record and reputation of impactful service and passion for education that has influenced a period of growth for our region. She has been a tireless and visionary public servant, and we’re excited that she’s bringing her talents to A&M-San Antonio. Her past work and the work Rebecca will do here share a common commitment to advancing equity and to transforming lives and the community.”
In her new role, Viagran will work to build new collaborations in the area of workforce development in addition to advancing programs and partnerships focused on the development and delivery of certificates, digital badging, specialized programs, and pathways to increase access and career advancement that meet the needs of employers and the diverse needs of employees.
“I am incredibly excited about this opportunity, which I see as a natural continuation of my commitment to public service and advocacy for San Antonio and the region,” said Viagran. “I have been impressed with A&M-San Antonio’s vision, their commitment to building a community where access to education is lived, and the speed to which they are moving.”