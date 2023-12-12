San Antonio City Manager denies airport building being used as “shelter” for illegal immigrants

Source: YouTube

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — “It’s not a shelter”

The words of San Antonio City Manager Erik Walsh when asked about a city-owned building being used to house illegal immigrants.

KSAT-12 asked Walsh about the facility after The Daily Mail published a story about a building near the airport being used as a shelter.

Walsh tells KSAT, that the facility is an ” Airport Transit Center”, where migrants are temporarily held while waiting for flights out of the city.

He goes on to say that while some may end of sleeping there, they typically stay for “no more than 24 hours”. He explains that the immigrants are bussed to the terminal 6 or 7 hours before their flights depart from the airport.

Walsh tells KSAT that they began using the building to hold individuals over the summer in order to prevent hundreds of people from sleeping at the airport.

Walsh says Councilmembers were told about the ATC plan.

However, City Councilman Marc Whyte tells the TV station that councilmembers were told that there was a possibility migrants would be sent to the facility and that he learned the migrants were actually being sent there in October.