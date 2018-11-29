San Antonio city manager Sheryl Sculley announces resignation

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio city manager Sheryl Sculley says she will no longer be city manager — though she may still be in her role until next summer.

Sculley has been San Antonio’s city manager for 13 years, but has been ridiculed for her pay. Her base pay in 2018 rose to $475,000 and is in line to get a $100,000 bonus in her next review.

“I have decided to retire from the City of San Antonio in 2019. I have committed to the Mayor and City Council to stay through the transition to the next city manager, but will leave no later than June 30, 2019,” City Manager Sculley said. “This is my decision. I’ve wanted to retire for at least two years, but have stayed to see through a number of major City projects such as the 2017 Bond Program development and approval, the Alamo Plan, our Equity Assessment Program and the Frost Tower P3. City Hall will be magnificent when it is fully restored in 2020. I’m tremendously proud of everything we’ve accomplished, and with the City’s excellent and highly capable executive team and staff, I have great confidence that positive progress will continue in our City – our San Antonio.”

The announcement comes less than a month after San Antonio voters approved a charter amendment that would limit the salary of future city managers.

San Antonio mayor Ron Nirernberg released the following statement:

“Sheryl Sculley has been a truly outstanding city manager. She has delivered 13 years of exemplary fiscal stewardship. Under her leadership, San Antonio has become the best-run big city in the country. I thank Sheryl for all that she has done for the City of San Antonio. Her outstanding service has made San Antonio government more efficient, more cost-effective and a national model. Our well-run city government has played a major role in attracting economic development, improving the city’s infrastructure and providing a better quality of life for our residents. Being city manager is a tough job. After 13 years on the frontlines making difficult and controversial decisions, Sheryl has more than paid her dues as the longest-serving city manager in San Antonio’s history. I respect her decision to retire, and I appreciate her willingness to stay on as city manager during the transition process to ensure a smooth beginning for her successor. Sheryl instilled a new level of professionalism, and developed an extraordinarily strong team of talented, dedicated executive leaders. Several of them are clearly qualified to assume the role of city manager. I will work with my City Council colleagues to launch a selection plan immediately. We will ensure that San Antonio has the best possible executive leadership and maintains the tradition of strong professional management and fiscal stewardship while respecting the will of the voters.”

San Antonio Fire Chief Charles Hood:

“I had the opportunity to speak privately with Sheryl before this announcement was made public. Our conversation was bittersweet. Sheryl Sculley will leave behind a legacy of strong and effective leadership that has resulted in positive benefits for every citizen. Sheryl has been a strong advocate for the SAFD, for Public Safety, and for me personally. It is my belief that the true validation of leadership is to leave a place better than you found it. Sheryl Sculley has accomplished this and much more during her time as the City Manager of San Antonio.”

Sculley previously served as assistant city manager of the City of Phoenix for 16 years and city manager of Kalamazoo, Michigan for 15 years.