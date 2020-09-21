San Antonio city parks, Alamodome, convention center reopen
Aerial view of downtown San Antonio illuminated at dusk with Tower life building (Getty Images)
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio announced Monday it is reopening city parks, the Alamodome, convention center, and Lila Cockrell Theatre as coronavirus numbers fall in San Antonio and Bexar County.
The city said effective Monday, all basketball courts, skate parks, playgrounds, sports fields, and fitness stations are open. The 10-person limit at city parks and plaza has been lifted. Special events in the parks will be allowed with a maximum attendance of 250. That restriction is in effect through December.
Indoor facilities — including community and adult/senior centers, clubhouses, the San Antonio Natatorium, and gyms — will remain closed. Splashpads will stay closed until next March. Most indoor facilities will reopen in mid-November.
Also reopened Monday are the Alamodome, Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, the Lila Cockrell Theatre, and the Jo Long Theatre. The theaters are open at 15 percent capacity, the Alamodome is open at 17 percent capacity, and the convention center is open at 25 percent capacity.
“I want to thank the residents of San Antonio, who by following the recommended protocols have helped put us in the position of being able to reopen many of the services they use on a regular basis,” said San Antonio city manager Erik Walsh. “We will continue to prioritize the health and safety of City employees, residents, visitors and those who do business with the City of San Antonio by implementing protocols that aim to reduce and minimize the spread of COVID-19.”