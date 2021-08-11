San Antonio Comedian Cleto Rodriguez released from hospital

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Where’s Cleto?
Not in the hospital!
San Antonio comedian and frequent KTSA guest Cleto Rodriguez says he has been released from the hospital after spending weeks in the Intensive Care Unit.
Rodriguez was hospitalized after he was diagnosed with COVID-19 in July.
Several members of his family also came down with the virus including his father-in-law.
While Rodriguez is back home with his family, his father-in-law, who was in ICU at the same time, passed away Monday at the age of 77.
After he was hospitalized, Rodriguez, who had not been vaccinated against COVID said he just wasn’t educated on the vaccine and was afraid to receive it.
He says he will roll up his sleeve to get his shot as soon as he is able to.