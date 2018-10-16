San Antonio Commanders 2019 schedule released
By Dennis Foley
|
Oct 16, 2018 @ 12:12 PM

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s new professional football team is out with its inaugural schedule.

The 10-week Alliance of American Football schedule was released Tuesday.

The San Antonio Commanders will start their inaugural season at home against the San Diego Fleet in the Alamodome on February 9.

SCHEDULE:

Week 1: vs. San Diego
Week 2: vs. Orlando
Week 3: @ San Diego
Week 4: @ Birmingham
Week 5: @ Arizona
Week 6: @ Atlanta
Week 7: vs. Salt Lake
Week 8: vs. Arizona
Week 9: vs. Memphis
Week 10: @ Salt Lake

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Angels opt out of stadium lease, look at ‘all our options’ San Antonio families open their homes to Soldiers for Mission Thanksgiving Second chance job fair in San Antonio NTSB: Drugs factor in fatal 2017 Uvalde County bus crash Head-on crash shuts down lane on Interstate 10 near Boerne Cruz, O’Rourke debate may be last chance for big moment
Comments