San Antonio Commanders 2019 schedule released

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s new professional football team is out with its inaugural schedule.

The 10-week Alliance of American Football schedule was released Tuesday.

The San Antonio Commanders will start their inaugural season at home against the San Diego Fleet in the Alamodome on February 9.

SCHEDULE:

Week 1: vs. San Diego

Week 2: vs. Orlando

Week 3: @ San Diego

Week 4: @ Birmingham

Week 5: @ Arizona

Week 6: @ Atlanta

Week 7: vs. Salt Lake

Week 8: vs. Arizona

Week 9: vs. Memphis

Week 10: @ Salt Lake