San Antonio Commanders 2019 schedule released

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio’s new professional football team is out with its inaugural schedule.
The 10-week Alliance of American Football schedule was released Tuesday.
The San Antonio Commanders will start their inaugural season at home against the San Diego Fleet in the Alamodome on February 9.
SCHEDULE:
Week 1: vs. San Diego
Week 2: vs. Orlando
Week 3: @ San Diego
Week 4: @ Birmingham
Week 5: @ Arizona
Week 6: @ Atlanta
Week 7: vs. Salt Lake
Week 8: vs. Arizona
Week 9: vs. Memphis
Week 10: @ Salt Lake