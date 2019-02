SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – The San Antonio Commanders gave up a 12 point , 3rd quarter lead Sunday afternoon, losing to the Orlando Apollos 37-29.

The Commanders drop to 1 and 1 on the season and are heading out on their first road trip. They’ve got a game against the San Diego fleet at 7 o’clock Sunday night.

About 29,000 attended yesterdays game at the Alamodome.