San Antonio company making flags for presidential inauguration
Employee at Dixie Flag & Banner Company sews flag for 2017 presidential inauguration. The company is manufacturing flags for the January 20, 2021 presidential inauguration of Joe Biden/Photo-Dixie Flag & Banner Company
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Dixie Flag & Banner Company in San Antonio’s East Side is making five flags that will be on display at the U.S. Capitol for the presidential inauguration.
That includes one center flag with 50 stars, two 13-star flags and two Betsy Ross flags, each measuring 12.5 feet by 25 feet. They’re scheduled to be shipped to Washington, DC by the end of this week.
This marks the 5th time the San Antonio company has produced flags displayed at the U.S. Capitol behind the presidential inaugural dais.
Dixie Flag & Banner Company on IH 35 at New Braunfels also has sewn U.S. flags for the One World Trade Center Memorial, the George Washington Bridge, and numerous football stadiums.
The business was founded in 1958 by Henry P. Van de Putte, Sr.
The inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled January 20, 2021.