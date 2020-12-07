      Weather Alert

San Antonio company making flags for presidential inauguration

Elizabeth Ruiz
Dec 7, 2020 @ 1:06pm
Employee at Dixie Flag & Banner Company sews flag for 2017 presidential inauguration. The company is manufacturing flags for the January 20, 2021 presidential inauguration of Joe Biden/Photo-Dixie Flag & Banner Company

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Dixie Flag & Banner Company in San Antonio’s East Side is making five flags that will be on display at the U.S. Capitol for the presidential inauguration.

That includes one center flag with 50 stars, two 13-star flags and two Betsy Ross flags, each measuring 12.5 feet by 25 feet.   They’re scheduled to be shipped to Washington, DC by the end of this week.

Dixie Flag & Banner Company employee is shown working on a flag for the 2017 presidential inauguration. Employees currently are working on 5 U.S. Flags for the 2021 presidential inauguration/Photo-Courtesy of Dixie Flag & Banner Company.

 

This marks the 5th time the San Antonio company has produced flags displayed at the U.S. Capitol behind the presidential inaugural dais.

Dixie Flag & Banner Company on IH 35 at New Braunfels also has sewn U.S. flags for the One World Trade Center Memorial, the George Washington Bridge, and numerous football stadiums.

The business was  founded in 1958 by Henry P. Van de Putte, Sr.

The inauguration for President-elect Joe Biden is scheduled January 20, 2021.

Dixie Flag and Banner Company is making 5 flags for the presidential inauguration in 2021/Photo-Courtesy of Dixie Flag and Banner Company.  Photo shows flags manufactured by Dixie Flag & Banner Company for the inauguration of President George W. Bush/Photo-Dixie Flag and Banner Company.
