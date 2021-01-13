San Antonio congressman selected for impeachment management team
Rep. Joaquin Castro, D-Texas, questions top U.S. diplomat in Ukraine William Taylor, and career Foreign Service officer George Kent, at the House Intelligence Committee hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2019, during the first public impeachment hearing of President Donald Trump's efforts to tie U.S. aid for Ukraine to investigations of his political opponents.(AP Photo/Andrew Harnik)
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – U.S. Rep. Joaquin Castro from San Antonio will help oversee the second impeachment of President Donald Trump.
House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Tuesday night named Castro one of nine managers.
“It is their constitutional and patriotic duty to present the case for the President’s impeachment and removal,” Pelosi said. “They will do so guided by their great love of country, determination to protect our democracy and loyalty to our oath to the Constitution.”
Democrats and some Republicans blame President Trump for inciting the violence at the Capitol last week, where five people were killed.
“For the first time in our nation’s history, the transfer of power has not been peaceful,” Castro tweeted. “To protect the American people and as a consequence for these deadly actions, President Donald J. Trump must be removed from office immediately and prevented from ever occupying the presidency again.”
The managers will argue their case before the full Senate and Trump’s lawyers will then present their rebuttal.