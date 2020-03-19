      Weather Alert

San Antonio coronavirus cases count up to 29

Dennis Foley
Mar 19, 2020 @ 4:12pm

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio said Thursday afternoon there are now 29 confirmed cases of COVID-19 coronavirus in the city.

Of the 29 cases, the city said six of those cases have been determined to have been community spread.

Community spread cases are those where the diagnosis cannot be traced to travel or close contact with an infected person.

The city is investigating 11 other cases to determine their sources.

“We have been making preparations and implementing prevention efforts over the last two months as the global COVID-19 pandemic continued to grow,” said Mayor Ron Nirenberg. “We are now are entering the most difficult phase in the rapidly-changing battle against this virus and we must stay the course. San Antonio comes together during a crisis and we will get through this as a community.”

JBSA reports three more coronavirus cases

TAGS
City of San Antonio Coronavirus San Antonio
