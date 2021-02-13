San Antonio could get up to two inches of snow
Snow chances /NWS map
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – Freezing drizzle is possible after midnight Friday for areas north of San Antonio that have remained below freezing, and that could lead to slick roads. Those same areas could see another period of light freezing rain and sleet Saturday afternoon and evening.
Sunday evening through early Monday, light, freezing rain and sleet will change to snow in some locations as an arctic blast causes temperatures to plummet. The National Weather Service predicts San Antonio and surrounding areas could get 1 to 2 inches of snow. Winds will increase, and blowing slow will reduce visibility. Travel could be difficult to near impossible in some locations Monday.
The record breaking low temperature Monday in San Antonio will be around 18 degrees with a low on Tuesday around 12 degrees, the coldest since 1989. It’ll be even colder in the Hill Country and other areas north of us with lows in the single digits–7 degrees in the Kerrville area, 6 degrees in Austin and 3 degrees in Burnet.
Another winter precipitation event will be possible Tuesday night.