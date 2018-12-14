San Antonio could offer Raiders temporary home in 2019

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio could make a play for the Oakland Raiders, at least for one season.

The city of Oakland is suing the Raiders and the NFL over the impending move to Las Vegas in 2020 and the team could be looking for another home for the 2019 season.

City Councilman Clayton Perry says he’s open to the idea of making San Antonio their temporary home, but they’ve been down this road before.

“How many times have we been through this. They’re always teasing us,” he told KTSA News.

Hosting the Raiders here could be a way to show the NFL that San Antonio would support a franchise.

“I think it would be good for the city to do that, to experience that NFL atmosphere in San Antonio.

The New Orleans Saints played three games in San Antonio in 2005 after flooding from Hurricane Katrina severely damaged the Superdome and their training facility.

While he thinks hosting the Raiders would be a good thing, Perry says he would have to weigh the city’s cost for providing a temporary home for the NFL team.

“I have no idea how much we’re talking about, but that would an important decision point,” said Perry.

Raiders owner Mark Davis has stated he doesn’t like the turf at the Alamodome.

“I’ve been on that surface. It’s fine,” said Perry.