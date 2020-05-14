San Antonio could see severe storms and flooding Friday night through Saturday
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The National Weather Service says there is a chance for strong to severe storms for our region as we start the weekend.
The agency predicts locally heavy rainfall is possible for Friday night through Saturday in South Central Texas. That includes a possible 2 to 3 inches of rain in San Antonio and 3 to 4 inches to the north and east of Austin.
All that rain means flash flooding and flooding along rivers is possible.
Along with the rain, the storms are capable of bringing large hail, damaging wind gusts and frequent lightning Friday night.