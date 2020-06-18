San Antonio councilman calls for removal of Christopher Columbus statue
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) – San Antonio City Councilman Roberto Trevino is asking his colleagues to support removing the statue of Christopher Columbus from downtown San Antonio and changing the name of Columbus Park, which is near West Martin and IH 10.
In a Council Consideration Request filed with the City Clerk’s office this week, Trevino asks that the item be considered at the next meeting of the council’s Governance Committee.
“The Italian Society and its board have requested the removal of the statue and will accept the return of the statue to their organization,” Trevino stated in the city document , which has been signed by four of his colleagues.
He says the Italian Society also supports the renaming of Columbus Park to Piazza Italia.
“With the renaming of the park, the City will continue to honor the significant contributions Italian immigrants made to our community in the heart of their former neighborhood. To recognize the site of the Italian neighborhood, the Italian Society will work with the Office of Historic Preservation on the creation of a plaque marking the location of the neighborhood that will be placed on the plinth of the removed statue,” stated Trevino.
He notes that the Italian Community in San Antonio founded the Christopher Columbus Italian Society in 1890, making it one of the oldest Italian societies in the country. They built San Francesco di Paola Catholic Church in 1927 and the Italian Hall the following year. The Society donated the Christopher Columbus statue, which was made in Italy, to the City of San Antonio in 1957.
In addition to Trevino, the request is signed by council members Adriana Rocha Garcia, Melissa Cabello Havrda, Manny Pelaez and John Courage.