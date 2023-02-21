San Antonio couple gets engaged on Good Morning America

Lividini & Co.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio couple now has until Friday to get set for a wedding ceremony on national television after they got engaged on Good Morning America.

Marissa Dawn Larochelle and Julio Lopez agreed to get hitched during the morning news program’s wedding week. They met in 2020 and have now picked out wedding jewelry with the help of Neil Lane, a celebrity jeweler who has worked with clients like Jennifer Lopez and Madonna.

Larochelle is also a micro-influencer, rising to social media fame after she began documenting her weight loss journey which resulted in her losing over 140 pounds and keeping the weight off. Marissa has always struggled with weight and in 2016 was over 300 pounds. She began her YouTube video diaries to keep herself accountable and amassed a loyal following.