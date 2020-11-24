San Antonio couple tied up and robbed during home invasion
Cropped Photo: Tony Webster / CC BY-SA 2.0
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are investigating a home invasion on San Antonio’s West Side in which two people were tied up while their home was ransacked and robbed.
It was just before 2:30 A.M. Tuesday at a home on Cincinatti Avenue.
A group of five men, all dressed in black, kicked down the front door then tied up a man and woman who live in the home.
The men were looking for drugs and when they didn’t find any, they stole other items including a TV, money and the couple’s cell phones.
They also wanted the titles to the vehicles in the driveway.
The couple’s daughter and granddaughter were also in the home but they managed to get away through a window.
No arrests have been made.