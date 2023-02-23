San Antonio crime boss to serve 25 years in prison after current 10-year sentence ends

Wooden court gavel on black background. Symbol of justice, judge and trial. Auction. Law and Justice, Legality concept, Judge.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Mexican national already convicted of having a machine gun is getting more years in prison after being found guilty of numerous additional charges.

Jose Miguel Sandoval-Pineda, aka ‘Primo,’ of Michoacan, Mexico was charged with being the leader, organizer and recruiter for a criminal organization heavily involved in human smuggling, firearms trafficking and narcotics trafficking in the San Antonio area in 2019 and early 2020. His network was also tied to arson and numerous shootings, including two homicides.

Sandoval-Pineda was arrested on Jan. 17, 2020 in West Columbia, Texas and is currently serving a 10-year federal sentence for the illegal possession of the machine gun.

On Nov. 4, 2021, Sandoval-Pineda pleaded guilty to four additional counts: conspiracy to transport illegal aliens; conspiracy to commit money laundering; conspiracy to commit arson; and use of fire or explosives to commit a federal felony.

On Wednesday, U.S. District Judge Xavier Rodriguez sentenced Sandoval-Pineda to 10 years for one count of conspiracy to transport illegal aliens; 15 years for one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering; and 15 years for one count of conspiracy to commit arson, which will run concurrent with each other. Judge Rodriguez also sentenced Sandoval-Pineda to a consecutive 10 years in prison for one count of the use of fire or explosives to commit a federal felony. Sandoval-Pineda will serve his 25-year federal prison sentence at the conclusion of his current 10-year sentence.

“This defendant, who was already serving 10 years in federal prison, will now remain locked up for more than two more long decades,” said U.S. Attorney Jaime Esparza of the Western District of Texas. “That is thanks to the dedication of our skilled prosecutors and our law enforcement partners at the local and federal levels. Without them, this criminal organization would likely still be out there terrorizing our communities and putting innocent lives at risk.”

Of the 11 defendants in this case, six have been sentenced.

Four defendants are in federal custody as they await their sentencing hearings.

The ATF, HSI and San Antonio Police Department investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Brian Nowinski prosecuted the case.