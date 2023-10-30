KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio Crime Stoppers looking for suspects after fatal shooting outside car wash

By Tom Perumean
October 30, 2023 2:42PM CDT
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The search continues for at least three suspects in connection to the shooting death of a woman at a car wash on the Northeast Side.

Crime Stoppers San Antonio is offering a reward of $5,000 for information leading to the arrest of the person(s) responsible for the shooting death of Meagan ‘Summer’ Renee Turner.

Investigators say Turner was at a Bubble Car Wash location on the evening of October 18, and at one point a suspect vehicle parked close by before three people got out. Police say they ran over to Turner’s car and fired numerous gunshots into the back of her SUV, killing her at the scene.

KSAT-12 reports the suspects then jumped back into the parked car, which had a fourth suspect waiting behind the wheel.

Anonymous tips can be given to Crime Stoppers by calling 210-224-STOP (7867).

