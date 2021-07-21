      Weather Alert

San Antonio Democrat returns from D.C.

Katy Barber
Jul 21, 2021 @ 4:45pm
In this July 13, 2021, file photo empty seats are seen in the House Chamber at the Texas Capitol in Austin, Texas. Texas Democrats left the state to block sweeping new election laws, while Republican Gov. Greg Abbott threatened them with arrest the moment they return. (AP Photo/Eric Gay, File)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A Democrat from San Antonio is back in Lone Star State.

Rep. Philip Cortez returned to Austin from Washington D.C. today to help mediate discussions on election and voting bills that drove state lawmakers to flee the state in an effort to break quorum.

“I proudly stood with my democratic colleagues and left Texas to ensure House Bill 3 would not be approved as introduced. A small working group of Democrats decided to begin active discussions here in Austin on improving HB 3 and asked that I return to establish open communication lines,” Cortez said in a press release. “I returned to Texas to try to engage in good faith dialogue about the aspects of the bill that I, and others, think are harmful. We need to fight this battle on parallel tracks in Texas and Washington D.C. with one goal in mind: full and open access to voting for all Texans.”

Chariman of the Texas House Republican Caucus Rep. Jim Murphy said today the total number of legislators in Austin is up to 91. 100 members are needed to meet quorum.

