San Antonio developer could buy Missions, build new stadium

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A San Antonio developer and investor might be looking to buy the San Antonio Missions baseball team and build a new stadium.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, Rackspace Technology co-founder Graham Weston is looking for property for a new stadium that would replace the Missions’ current home, Nelson Wolff Municipal Stadium. Weston is reportedly willing to pay $28 million for the San Diego Padres’ Double-A team.

The Express-News reports a development group lead by Weston met with property owners at San Pedro Creek Culture Park to discuss land for a stadium in in June. The same company is also buying more than two acres of land at Fox Tech High School from the San Antonio School District.

There is no timetable for the announcement of a finalized deal.