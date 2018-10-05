San Antonio Doc urging residents to get a flu shot now

October means many fun things in Texas. Lot’s of high school and college football. Holding a warm pumpkin spice latte in your hands. Getting ready for Halloween.

Its’ also the perfect time to get your flu shot.

We know THAT isn’t fun but local emergency rooms are already seeing dozens of patients presenting with the flu.

We talked to Dr. Mike Magoon. He’s the owner of The Emergency Clinic at Alamo Heights where they have been seeing increasing numbers of patients who test positive for the flu.

The Doctor tells us that while the severity of the flu is tough to predict year after year, your best form of prevention is getting a flu shot.

In fact, it cuts your risk of getting sick in half.

“There were thousands of deaths from the flu last year. More people died form the flu than from car accidents. So think about this, if you could cut your risk of getting killed in a car accident in half by getting a vaccination…you’d do it.”

Doctor Magoon says if you feel as though you have the flu already, bad body aches, a fever and a cough, come in to be examined.

“The Doctor will usually suggest Tamiflu if you already have the flu. It’s expensive, about 75 dollars cash but it will cut your recovery time to 2, 3 days instead of 7….maybe 10 days.”

Doctor Magoon says he does run into patients who aren’t too keen on getting a needle poked into their arms and for those people they have the nasal vaccine.

“The actual shot is more effective but for those who don’t like needles, sure, get the nasal vaccine. It’s certainly better than not getting anything at all.”

We also asked him about the claims of many that the flu shot…actually got them sick.

“That’s impossible. The flu shot contains a dead virus. You can’t sick from a dead virus. You are a little sore at the injection sight but you can not get the flu from the flu shot.”