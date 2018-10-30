San Antonio Dog Owners Urged To Leave Pets Home On Halloween

Halloween can be a fun night for your kids but for your dog, it can be the scariest night of the year.

Lisa Norwood at Animal care Services tells us Halloween can be a bit overwhelming for the family dog.

“A lot of people think it’s a good idea to bring their dogs with them trick or treating. We’re here to tell you that’s actually a really, really bad plan.”

In fact, reports pf people being bit by dogs increase around Halloween. All of those costumes, strange people and decorations can make dogs nervous so when you’re out collecting treats, leave your dog home. Then once your trick or treaters are home with buckets of candy, remind them those sweet treats aren’t good for dogs.

“Those sort of goodies…we need to keep them away from our pets. Not only are those bad, but all the things that come with them. The wrappers, the lollipop sticks, the cellophane, those can also be a hazard for our pets.”

ACS has provided this list of useful Halloween tips for dog owners.

Chocolate of any type, even a nibble, can be toxic and potentially fatal to dogs and cats. Keep holiday goodies like candies and cookies away from your pets.

Talk to your kids about the danger of giving your pet Halloween treats.

Cellophane and foil wrappers, lollipop and caramel apple sticks should be thrown away immediately. They pose a choking hazard to pets if swallowed.

Trick-or-treating may be fun for the family but the constant ringing of the doorbell can scare your pet. Provide a quiet, safe place for your pet to relax.

Although it may be tempting to bring Fido along while trick-or-treating, holiday masks and costumes could be threatening to your family pet. Fear may lead to protective or aggressive behavior like biting and growling.

Keep your pet safe inside for the evening if you’re worried trick or treaters may scare or bother your outdoor pet.

Halloween decorations, like jack-o-lantern candles and electric strings of lights can spark curiosity in pets. Keep them out of reach.

Not all pets will tolerate wearing a costume or embellished collar. Get your pet in on the Halloween fun by providing a holiday themed treat for them to enjoy.