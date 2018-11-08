San Antonio dressing room creep wanted by police

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police need the public’s help identifying a man who they way was taking pictures of females in a retail store dressing room.

Police say it happened at around 5 p.m. on October 31st at the Academy store on Bandera Road near Loop 1604. They say their suspect went into the dressing room and took several photos of two females by reaching over the top divider with his cell phone.

The females — whose ages were not made available — confronted the man, but he was able to get away.

Police say he left the area in a Ford LTD or Mercury Marquis sedan.

If you know who he is, you are asked to contact San Antonio police at 210-207-6171.