      Weather Alert

San Antonio driver backs into a utility pole while trying to get away from a carjacker

Don Morgan
Mar 17, 2021 @ 6:12am

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who stole a truck at gunpoint late Tuesday night.

It was about 11 P.M. on West Mitchell Street when the carjacker showed the victim that he had a gun and he wanted the man’s truck.

The victim decided that he was going to make a run for it so he slammed his truck into reverse but he didn’t get far.

He crashed into a utility pole and while he was stopped the carjacker made another move to steal the truck. He was successful the second time around and sped away from the scene.

The truck owner wasn’t hurt and police are still looking for the thief.

TAGS
carjacking San Antonio
Popular Posts
A New House Bill Could Take Aim At Your Second Amendment Rights
Is CNN Using Faulty Math And Misleading Statistics To Portray America’s Soldiers As Racists?
Intruder shot while attempting to break into a home on San Antonio's South Side
Shootout reported at an apartment complex on San Antonio's East Side
Massive car pileup traps drivers, shuts down highway in Texas