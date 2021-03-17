San Antonio driver backs into a utility pole while trying to get away from a carjacker
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police are looking for a man who stole a truck at gunpoint late Tuesday night.
It was about 11 P.M. on West Mitchell Street when the carjacker showed the victim that he had a gun and he wanted the man’s truck.
The victim decided that he was going to make a run for it so he slammed his truck into reverse but he didn’t get far.
He crashed into a utility pole and while he was stopped the carjacker made another move to steal the truck. He was successful the second time around and sped away from the scene.
The truck owner wasn’t hurt and police are still looking for the thief.