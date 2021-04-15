San Antonio driver grazed by bullet when someone started shooting at his car
Muzzle and front sight of a 9mm pistol
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A man who was driving his car through a South Side neighborhood escaped serious injury when someone started shooting at his car.
He tells police he was on the IH-35 access road near West Malone just after 2 A.M. Thursday and was at at a stop light when the shots were fired.
His car was hit four times with one of the bullets going through the back of the driver’s seat and grazing him. His only injury was a bruise caused by the bullet.
He drove to a nearby gas station and called for help.
The victim wasn’t able to get a description of the shooter and police are still investigating.