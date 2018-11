The 11th annual Humana Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon is expected to bring nearly 20-thousand runners to the city from all 50 states and more than two-dozen countries, along with hundreds of tourists.

Organizers suggest the Waze app as a means of keeping an eye on what’s happening in traffic.

Road closures begin at 7 a.m. on both Saturday and Sunday, and should be over with by 2:30 p.m. on both days.