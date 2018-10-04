San Antonio drivers see 4 cent rise in gas prices

San Antonio (KTSA News) – Texas and nationwide retail gasoline prices increased this week.

Joshua Zuber at AAA Texas tells KTSA that the average price at the pump statewide rose 3 cents to reach an average $2.65 per gallon.

While drivers in San Antonio saw the average price per gallon jump by 4 cents, the average here of $2.58 is still the lowest in Texas. The highest average price is in Midland at $3.07.

Zuber says the climb is unusual for this time of year with the switch to the winter blend and the post Labor day drop in demand.

He says some geo-political factors are impacting prices.

“Specifically we’re talking about the Iranian sanctions and Venezuela. Market analyst are paying close attention to their economy …because it’s kind of collapsing”

Drivers across the country face gasoline prices 4 cents higher than a week ago at an average $2.91 per gallon.