San Antonio duo busted with stolen car, drugs in Schertz
Mugshots of 33-year-old Jillian Haywood (left) and 29-year-old Jordan Statler (right). Photos: Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office
BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A man and woman from San Antonio were arrested in Schertz Friday after getting caught with a stolen car.
The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Jordan Statler and 33-year-old Jillian Haywood were caught transporting a 2019 Toyota Camry that had been reported missing from San Antonio.
Along with the car, deputies found $2,125 in cash and 1.77 grams of methamphetamine.
Both have been charged with conspiracy to manufacture of deliver a controlled substance and theft of property. Statler faces an additional drug possession charge.