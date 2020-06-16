      Weather Alert

San Antonio duo busted with stolen car, drugs in Schertz

Dennis Foley
Jun 15, 2020 @ 7:06pm
Mugshots of 33-year-old Jillian Haywood (left) and 29-year-old Jordan Statler (right). Photos: Guadalupe County Sheriff's Office

BEXAR COUNTY, Tex. (KTSA News) — A man and woman from San Antonio were arrested in Schertz Friday after getting caught with a stolen car.

The Guadalupe County Sheriff’s Office said 29-year-old Jordan Statler and 33-year-old Jillian Haywood were caught transporting a 2019 Toyota Camry that had been reported missing from San Antonio.

Along with the car, deputies found $2,125 in cash and 1.77 grams of methamphetamine.

Both have been charged with conspiracy to manufacture of deliver a controlled substance and theft of property.  Statler faces an additional drug possession charge.

