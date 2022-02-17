San Antonio duo charged with super aggravated sex assault of a child

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is trying to find out if there are more victims that may have been abused or exploited by a pair of San Antonians arrested on Thursday.
Jose Tovar Jr., 31, and Dezaraie Lynn Mrazek, 31, are charged with a number of child sex crimes.
According to jail records, Mrazek is charged with 7 counts of possession of child pornography and one count of super aggravated sexual assault of a child. Records show Tovar is charged with two counts of super aggravated sexual assault of a child.
Both are in the Bexar County jail. Mrazek is being held on a $950,000 bond and Tovar on a $500,000 bond.
Super aggravated sexual assault of a child is a first degree felony punishable by up to life in prison. Possession of child pornography is punishable up by to 10 years in prison.
Anyone with information on the duo or any potential victims is asked to call the Texas Fusion Center at 866-786-5972.