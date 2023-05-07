San Antonio voting results: Prop A defeated, Nirenberg remains Mayor

Aerial photo taken over a building with a Texas Flag in downtown San Antonio, Texas during sunset.

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The Bexar County Elections Department is releasing numbers on San Antonio’s voter turnout for Saturday, May 6.

Among the most anticipated outcomes was how voters would decide on the controversial Proposition A, otherwise known as the ”San Antonio Justice Charter.” The measure was soundly defeated by a count of 94,886 (opposing) to 37,096 (supporting). Early voting results showed a gap of 74% to 26% before the dust settled at 71.89% to 28.11%.

Mayor Ron Nirenberg, while facing numerous candidates, cruised to a convincing victory in getting 60.83% of the vote.

You can check all Bexar County voting results by clicking here.

More than 1 million voters were registered heading into the May 6 Joint General, Special, Charter and Bond Election. A total of 149,863 votes were cast, with 106,938 counted as early votes. Absentee votes added up to 4,460 and 38,465 voters turned out on election day to vote.