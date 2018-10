SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — Police shut down the northbound lanes of Interstate 35 near Loop 1604 on the northeast side after a stolen EMS vehicle crashed.

The San Antonio Fire Department says crews were treating a patient on Houston Street near downtown Thursday morning. The man then jumped into a fire department pickup truck and got away.

The fire department says he hit an ambulance, a scooter and an 18-wheeler during the ensuing police chase.

Police say one person has been arrested.