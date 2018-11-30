San Antonio ends lawsuit against firefighters union

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio has dropped its lawsuit against the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association.

KSAT reports the move was made Thursday.

The union has stated it would not negotiate a new contract with the city until the lawsuit was dropped.

The city lost its case before a judge and the state supreme court was not interested in hearing the case.

The city attorney reportedly told the union in a letter that the end of the lawsuit should be seen as the city’s intent to take a positive step forward, with the goal of meeting within two weeks to begin the bargaining process.