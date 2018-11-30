San Antonio ends lawsuit against firefighters union
By Dennis Foley
|
Nov 29, 2018 @ 6:20 PM
KTSA/Dennis Foley

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio has dropped its lawsuit against the San Antonio Professional Firefighters Association.

KSAT reports the move was made Thursday.

The union has stated it would not negotiate a new contract with the city until the lawsuit was dropped.

The city lost its case before a judge and the state supreme court was not interested in hearing the case.

The city attorney reportedly told the union in a letter that the end of the lawsuit should be seen as the city’s intent to take a positive step forward, with the goal of meeting within two weeks to begin the bargaining process.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

New Braunfels man surrenders in barricade standoff with police San Antonio city manager Sheryl Sculley announces resignation Gas Prices Drop in San Antonio Man killed on San Antonio Highway after his car breaks down Police Find Missing San Marcos Woman Selena Bags Return to H-E-B
Comments