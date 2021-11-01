      Weather Alert

San Antonio ends watering rules on Tuesday

Katy Barber
Nov 1, 2021 @ 12:10pm
SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — The City of San Antonio and SAWS is lifting watering rules that have been in effect since the end of August.

The notice went out to residents this morning as recent rains and cooler temperatures helped bumped the Edwards Aquifer to the required depth to drop the rules starting tomorrow.

City officials said that residents are encouraged to continue watering only once a week and that customers are able to lower their monthly fees by 2022 if they reduce water use over the winter.

