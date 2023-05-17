San Antonio faces Ozone Action Day alert for Thursday

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — An Ozone Action Day is declared for San Antonio for Thursday, May 18, 2023.

The alert has been issued by the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality (TCEQ), and it means conditions should favor the possibility of high levels of ozone air pollution.

On Ozone Action Days, young children, older adults, and those with respiratory problems, such as asthma, emphysema, and bronchitis, are especially vulnerable to the effects of air pollution and should limit outdoor activities. Those who have asthma or difficulty breathing, it is strongly encouraged to stay indoors.

To help keep local air conditions healthy, residents and businesses are also encouraged to voluntarily practice certain pollution-reducing activities such as:

Refueling cars and trucks after 6 p.m.

Avoid using the drive-thru at restaurants. Go inside instead.

Turning a vehicle off instead of idling

Setting thermostats 2 to 3 degrees higher from 2 p.m. to 7 p.m.; setting programmable thermostats to higher temperatures when no one is home. The optimum energy-saving temperature is 78 degrees.

Carpooling or using public transportation

Combining errands to reduce trips

The City of San Antonio Metropolitan Health District (Metro Health) encourages everyone to act and help improve the City’s air quality. For more detailed information about ground-level ozone, the community can visit SanAntonio.gov/health.

This marks the first Ozone Action Day alert in 2023.