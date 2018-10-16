San Antonio families open their homes to Soldiers for Mission Thanksgiving

Thanksgiving can be a lonely day for hundreds of Soldiers stationed at Fort Sam Houston.

So in the 1990’s, Mission Thanksgiving was started. It’s a program that gives area families the opportunity to host a Soldier for Thanksgiving dinner.

Last year 218 families and 750 Soldiers participated in Mission Thanksgiving.

“San Antonio is a special city with special people,” said Colonel Charles H. O’Neal, 32nd Medical Brigade Commander. “Their willingness to open their doors to our Soldiers, who are all just beginning their military careers, makes it clear why San Antonio is nicknamed ‘Military City, USA.’ Area families never disappoint, some having participated in this program for over 15 years.”

If you want to open your home to a Soldier, click on this link.