San Antonio families open their homes to Soldiers for Mission Thanksgiving
By Don Morgan
|
Oct 16, 2018 @ 3:57 PM

Thanksgiving can be a lonely day for hundreds of Soldiers stationed at Fort Sam Houston.

So in the 1990’s, Mission Thanksgiving was started. It’s a program that gives area families the opportunity to host a Soldier for Thanksgiving dinner.

Last year 218 families and 750 Soldiers participated in Mission Thanksgiving.

“San Antonio is a special city with special people,” said Colonel Charles H. O’Neal, 32nd Medical Brigade Commander. “Their willingness to open their doors to our Soldiers, who are all just beginning their military careers, makes it clear why San Antonio is nicknamed ‘Military City, USA.’ Area families never disappoint, some having participated in this program for over 15 years.”

If you want to open your home to a Soldier, click on this link.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Second chance job fair in San Antonio NTSB: Drugs factor in fatal 2017 Uvalde County bus crash San Antonio Commanders 2019 schedule released Head-on crash shuts down lane on Interstate 10 near Boerne Cruz, O’Rourke debate may be last chance for big moment Bexar County Deputy charged with stealing from Target
Comments