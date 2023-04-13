KTSA KTSA Logo

San Antonio family displaced, 2 cats perish in fire at a West Side home

By Don Morgan
April 13, 2023 5:28AM CDT
Share
San Antonio family displaced, 2 cats perish in fire at a West Side home
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A West Side family lost their home and pets in a fire Wednesday night.

The call came in at around 9 P.M. from the 1600 block of Melissa Sue. The family wasn’t home when the fire broke out. They were met by heavy smoke when they returned. Family members tried to get inside to find out where the smoke was coming from and to rescue their two cats, but had to run back outside because the smoke was to heavy.

Firefighters arrived and had the flames under control within a few minutes. Along with claiming the lives of their pets, the fire did about $50,000 in damage.

The cause is still under investigation.

More about:
fire
San Antonio
West Side

Popular Posts

1

Six young people arrested after nearly 100 gunshots are fired in a neighborhood on San Antonio's West side
2

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar warning of dangers surrounding THC vape pens
3

San Antonio teen dies after he was stabbed during a fight
4

San Antonio police turning to public for help identifying armed robbery suspect
5

San Marcos Police ask for help in identifying group of shoplifters