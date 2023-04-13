San Antonio family displaced, 2 cats perish in fire at a West Side home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A West Side family lost their home and pets in a fire Wednesday night.

The call came in at around 9 P.M. from the 1600 block of Melissa Sue. The family wasn’t home when the fire broke out. They were met by heavy smoke when they returned. Family members tried to get inside to find out where the smoke was coming from and to rescue their two cats, but had to run back outside because the smoke was to heavy.

Firefighters arrived and had the flames under control within a few minutes. Along with claiming the lives of their pets, the fire did about $50,000 in damage.

The cause is still under investigation.