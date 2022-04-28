San Antonio family displaced by early morning fire

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A family and their pet are safe this morning after fire destroyed a home on the Northeast side.
The call came in at around 1:30 A.M. Thursday from the 14100 block of Swallow Drive.
The fire broke out in the kitchen but it quickly spread to other parts of the home.
It didn’t take long for firefighters to put out the flames but the fast moving blaze damaged the home to the point that the family will have to find a new place to live.
The American Red Cross has been called in to help.
There were no injuries reported and the cause is still under investigation.