      Weather Alert

San Antonio family displaced by early morning fire

Don Morgan
Apr 28, 2022 @ 7:45am
San Antonio Fire truck (Photo: KTSA/Elizabeth Ruiz)

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A family and their pet are safe this morning after fire destroyed a home on the Northeast side.

The call came in at around 1:30 A.M. Thursday from the 14100 block of Swallow Drive.

The fire broke out in the kitchen but it quickly spread to other parts of the home.

It didn’t take long for firefighters to put out the flames but the fast moving blaze damaged the home to the point that the family will have to find a new place to live.

The American Red Cross has been called in to help.

There were no injuries reported and the cause is still under investigation.

TAGS
fire Northeast Side San Antonio
Popular Posts
Bexar County Jail Inmate commits suicide in his cell
Two shot by off-duty police officer in apparent San Antonio road rage shooting
Off-duty Bexar Co. sheriff's deputy hit by 18-wheeler during funeral procession
Markley, van Camp and Robbins | April 22, 2022
Von Ormy Police make an arrest in connection to several robberies
Connect With Us Listen To Us On