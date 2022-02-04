San Antonio family escapes into the freezing cold as fire damages their home

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — A family of six had to run out to the freezing cold temperatures Friday morning to escape the flames that were burning through their home on Trout Lane.
The fire was discovered at around 3:30 A.M. when one of the residents woke up to a popping sound.
He, along with his wife and 4 children had to escape while temperatures hovered in the low 20’s.
Firefighters fought the wind whipped flames which caused significant damage to the home.
None of the people living in the home were hurt but the family dog is missing.
The exact cause hasn’t been tracked down but it appears an electrical malfunction sparked the fire.
The family is getting help from the Red Cross.